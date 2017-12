Here's What Happened In Tom Hardy's Deleted 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Cameo

At this point every aspect ofhas been picked over, combed through, and analyzed tighter than an episode of CSI. In the final tally, Rian Johnson left a lot of stuff on the cutting room floor that he confirms will be part of a huge Bluray release in the future, and there are apparently dozens of celebrity cameos that most people have missed. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Princes Harry and Edward appear, along with Warwick Davis (of course!), Justin Theroux, Edgar Wright, a whole bushel ofactors, and many more. Check out the full list here . But one that didn't make it to the big screen was Tom Hardy's, but details on it have been revealed and his scene sounds pretty cool.Damn, I would've liked to have seen that. Finn and Rose's side story could have used a bit more detail, and so could Finn's history as a member of the First Order. But I can see why it was dropped since he's identified by Captain Phasma just moments later. If he's recognized twice in the span of a few minutes that was a pretty shitty disguise. Hopefully that scene makes it to the eventual home release. [ Slashfilm