12/04/2017
Her Turn: Robin Wright Takes Charge As 'House Of Cards' Returns For Final Season
Netflix's House of Cards has been left in limbo for the last few weeks, in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations made against star Kevin Spacey. The network has been trying to find a way to move forward with the sixth and final season without its most integral character, Spacey's Frank Underwood, and now it looks as if they've found just the right story to tell.
Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos has confirmed season 6 will resume production early next year, running for an abbreviated 8 episodes. Normally the House of Cards seasons have been 13 episodes each. The focus will now shift to Robin Wright as Claire Underwood, and it's fortunate the end of season 5 left them the perfect avenue to doing so. In last season's finale she took over as President of the United States, leaving her husband Frank in a tenuous position personally and legally.
We can probably expect to see the new season kickoff late next year, and don't forget there may be spinoffs coming, too. [Variety]