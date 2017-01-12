'Hellboy' Reboot Sets Release For 2019

The disappointmentfans felt over Guillermo Del Toro and Ron Perlman's exit has long since faded, and now I think there's a great deal of anticipation to seestar David Harbour as the heroic red demon. But they'll have to wait a little while, because Lionsgate has set the release date more than a year off.The newreboot has been dated for January 11th 2019. Neil Marshall () will bring his horror chops to direct what should be a hard R-rated, very violent adaptation of the comic by creator and co-writer Mike Mignola. Despite early plans there are no connections to the two movies directed by Del Toro. This will be a completely different take that stands on its own.Milla Jojovich is set to play the evil Blood Queen, Ian McShane is Hellboy's adoptive father Professor Broom, Sasha Lane is Alice Monaghan, Daniel Dae Kim is Ben Damio, Penelope Mitchell is elder witch Ganeida, Brian Gleeson is the wizard Merlin, plus roles for Sophie Okenedo and Alistair Petrie.