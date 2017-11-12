Golden Globes 2018: 'The Shape Of Water' Leads All With 7 Nominations

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Call Me By Your Name”

“Dunkirk”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

Best Motion Picture – Comedy

“The Disaster Artist”

“Get Out”

“The Greatest Showman”

“Lady Bird”

“I, Tonya”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Michelle Williams, “All The Money In The World”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Hellen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama, Musical or Comedy

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Best Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, Musical or Comedy

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me By Your Name”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Ridley Scott, “All The Money in the World”

Best Screenplay

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Liz Hannah, Josh Singer, “The Post”

Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, “The Shape of Water”

Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game”

Best Original Score

Hans Zimmer, “Dunkirk”

Johnny Greenwood, “Phantom Thread”

Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water

Carter Burwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

John Williams, “The Post”

Best Original Song

“This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman,” Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

“Remember Me” from “Coco,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

“Mighty River” from “Mudbound,” Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, Taura Stinson

“The Star” from “The Star,” Mariah Carey, Marc Shaiman

“Home” from “Ferdinand,” Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter, Nick Monson

Best Animated Feature Film

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Loving Vincent”

“The Boss Baby”

“Ferdinand”

Best Foreign Language Film

“A Fantastic Woman”

“Loveless”

“First They Killed My Father”

“In the Fade”

“The Square”

Best Series – Drama

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“This Is Us”

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“Stranger Things”

Best Series – Musical or Comedy

“Black-ish”

“Master of None”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“SMILF”

“Will & Grace”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”

Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Frankie Shaw, “SMILF”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”

Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace”

Aziz Ansari, “The Master of None”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Jude Law, “The Young Pope”

Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Nicole Kidman, “Top of the Lake: China Girl”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”

Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

Best Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot

David Thewlis, “Fargo”

Best Miniseries or Television Film

“Big Little Lies”

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“The Sinner”

“Top of the Lake: China Girl”

Here we go, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has revealed the nominees for the 2018 Golden Globes. As is typically the case for the group, they've seen it to anointing a few new faces as future stars. For instance, in the Best Actor Drama category,'s Timothee Chalamet and Gary Oldman fromwere nominated for the first time, while in the Comedy field it's's Daniel Kaluuya and's Ansel Elgort getting their first nods.Meanwile over on the ladies' side, the Best Actress Comedy or Musical category sees Margot Robbie in contention for the first time as disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in. In the Best Actress Drama field all of the nominees are veterans, including Emma Stone for, a film that has been quiet ever since it was released, Jessica Chastain for, and Michelle Williams forSpeaking of Ridley Scott's reshot kidnapping drama, Christopher Plummer's performance subbing in for the dismissed Kevin Spacey earned him a Best Supporting nomination, alongside frontrunner Willem Dafoe of. In the Best Picture categories things broke down as expected with the only real surprises what didn't make the cut. Whilelooks like a heavy favorite to win in the Drama category, and led all films with seven nominations overall, you won't find, orin either list. Martin McDonagh'sand Steven Spielberg'salso earned six nominations.Full list of nominees is below! The Golden Globe winners will be announced on January 7th.