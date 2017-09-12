12/09/2017
First Teaser For 'Jessica Jones' Season 2, Arriving In March 2018
Jessica Jones is coming back for a second season, and she's pissed. Of course, she's always pissed about something, and after that lousy season of The Defenders who can hardly blame her? So it's good to have her back on her own, coping with her demons in typically self-destructive fashion.
Jessica Jones season 2 will arrive on March 8th 2018, which is not far away at all. A new teaser has arrived to herald the announcement, and it looks like Jessica's past is still haunting her. She's back working as a private investigator, digging into the secrets of others as a way of ignoring her own. And since we know David Tennant's Killgrave is due to return, we can assume the emotional pain he caused has left behind some deep scars. Star Krysten Ritter tells EW...
“Jessica is in a pretty dark headspace when we meet her at the top of season 2. What we’ve done again is kept the story very personal. If season 1 was in her head and in her mind, then this season will be more in her heart. It’s still a psychological thriller, but it’s more of an emotional thriller this time.”
As if this footage isn't enough to get us excited, every episode of the next season will be directed by a woman. Pretty sweet. Here's the synopsis:
New York City private investigator Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is beginning to put her life back together after murdering her tormenter, Kilgrave. Now known throughout the city as a super-powered killer, a new case makes her reluctantly confront who she really is while digging deeper into her past to explore the reasons why. Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) is joined by an incredible returning cast that includes Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), Eka Darville (Malcolm Ducasse) and new cast members Janet McTeer and J.R. Ramirez, among others. Marvel’s Jessica Jones on Netflix is Executive Produced by series Showrunner Melissa Rosenberg (“Twilight”, “Dexter”), Raelle Tucker (“True Blood”), Jim Chory (“Marvel’s Daredevil”, “Marvel’s Luke Cage”, “Marvel’s Iron Fist”) and Jeph Loeb (“Marvel’s Daredevil”, “Marvel’s Luke Cage”, “Marvel’s Iron Fist”) who also serves as Marvel’s Head of Television.