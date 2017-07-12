12/07/2017
First Look At 'Aquaman' Features A Ripped Jason Momoa
Justice League is only a few weeks old and already Warner Bros. just wants to forget that whole thing happened and move on to the next thing. That would be Aquaman, which brings back Jason Momoa as the heir to the seas himself. The film promises to be a very different (ocean) beast, and you can tell from this first image because Aquaman looks ready to kick more ass than he did in all of Justice League. Let's keep it real, he was pretty unimportant to the whole thing.
Yeah, EW has the first look at Momoa who is friggin' jacked here. I just watched him last night in The Bad Batch and he was big, but here he looks like he could carry all of Atlantis on his shoulders. Momoa took time from his workout schedule to talk about the role of Arthur Curry, and he promises a more substantial glimpse at the hero's life than we got in Justice League...
"Justice League was only a weekend in Arthur Curry’s life. This is a totally different beast. In Aquaman, you see when his parents met and what happened to hem. Then the little boy being raised and finding his powers and going through that and never being accepted on either side. And then becoming this man who puts up all these walls. You just slowly see this man harden up and be completely reluctant wanting to be king and not knowing what to do with these powers he has. I think James Wan just killed it."
Wan talked about how his movie will differ from Justice League, because being different from anything Zack Snyder seems to be the mandate now, and also why he chose to direct Aquaman rather than The Flash...
"It’s going to look very different, it will feel very different — aesthetically, tonally, story-wise — it’s my own take. It’s a much more a traditional action-adventure quest movie.”
“Aquaman has been the joke of the comic book world, but the more I thought about it, the more I thought how cool that would be. Let’s take the character everybody makes fun of and do something really interesting with him.”
Aquaman opens December 21st 2018 and co-stars Willem Dafoe, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Dolph Lundgren.