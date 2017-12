First Look At 'Aquaman' Features A Ripped Jason Momoa

is only a few weeks old and already Warner Bros. just wants to forget that whole thing happened and move on to the next thing. That would be, which brings back Jason Momoa as the heir to the seas himself. The film promises to be a very different (ocean) beast, and you can tell from this first image because Aquaman looks ready to kick more ass than he did in all of. Let's keep it real, he was pretty unimportant to the whole thing.Yeah, EW has the first look at Momoa who is friggin' jacked here. I just watched him last night inand he was big, but here he looks like he could carry all of Atlantis on his shoulders. Momoa took time from his workout schedule to talk about the role of Arthur Curry, and he promises a more substantial glimpse at the hero's life than we got in...Wan talked about how his movie will differ from Justice League, because being different from anything Zack Snyder seems to be the mandate now, and also why he chose to direct Aquaman rather than The Flash...opens December 21st 2018 and co-stars Willem Dafoe, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Dolph Lundgren.