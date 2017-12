Final Trailer For Ridley Scott's Recast 'All The Money In The World'

It's my belief that some of the insanely wealthy, the ones for which there is never enough money, are little more than hoarders with a psychological problem. Maybe I'm the only one who feels that way, but if ever forced to provide evidence the first person I will point to is oil tycoon John Paul Getty Sr., who wouldn't spare a nickel to save his own flesh and blood from murderous kidnappers. And that is why a movie likeexists.I think it's time to move beyond Ridley Scott's feat, replacing Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer and reshooting his scenes in a matter of days. Tremendous, yes, but the film needs to hold up no matter who was in the role, and I had some issues with the portrayal of Getty Sr. Plummer plays the penny-pinching billionaire, with Michelle Williams doing terrific work as his former daughter-in-law who pleads with him to help rescue her boy, his grandson.Here is the official synopsis:Also starring Mark Wahlberg, Charlie Plummer, and Romain Duris,opens Christmas Day.