12/22/2017
Final Trailer For Ridley Scott's Recast 'All The Money In The World'
It's my belief that some of the insanely wealthy, the ones for which there is never enough money, are little more than hoarders with a psychological problem. Maybe I'm the only one who feels that way, but if ever forced to provide evidence the first person I will point to is oil tycoon John Paul Getty Sr., who wouldn't spare a nickel to save his own flesh and blood from murderous kidnappers. And that is why a movie like All the Money in the World exists.
I think it's time to move beyond Ridley Scott's feat, replacing Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer and reshooting his scenes in a matter of days. Tremendous, yes, but the film needs to hold up no matter who was in the role, and I had some issues with the portrayal of Getty Sr. Plummer plays the penny-pinching billionaire, with Michelle Williams doing terrific work as his former daughter-in-law who pleads with him to help rescue her boy, his grandson.
Here is the official synopsis: “All The Money In The World” follows the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail (Michelle Williams) to convince his billionaire grandfather (Christopher Plummer) to pay the ransom. When Getty Sr. refuses, Gail attempts to sway him as her son’s captors become increasingly volatile and brutal. With her son’s life in the balance, Gail and Getty’s advisor (Mark Wahlberg) become unlikely allies in the race against time that ultimately reveals the true and lasting value of love over money.
The film is inspired by historical events. Some scenes, characters and dialogue have been fictionalized for dramatic purposes.
Also starring Mark Wahlberg, Charlie Plummer, and Romain Duris, All the Money in the World opens Christmas Day.