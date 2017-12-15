'Every Day' Trailer: Angourie Rice Gets An Unusual Soulmate

It's about time Angourie Rice got her own movie to lead. She broke out last year as Ryan Gosling's quick-witted daughter in, which led to notable roles inand. Now she's the romantic lead in the unconventional teen love story, Every Day, about learning to look beyond things like race and gender.Directed by Michael Sucsy (), the film stars as 16-year-old Rhiannon, who falls in love with 'A', a bodyless entity that assumes another person's form each day. The connection Rhiannon feels to 'A' is so strong that she feels it no matter the body it possesses. Justice Smith (), Owen Teague (), and Ian Alexander () are just a few of the actors who get to play Rhiannon's soulmate. The film reunites Rice with herco-star Jacob Batalon.Also starring Maria Bello, Debby Ryan, Michael Cram, and Colin Ford,opens February 23rd 2018.