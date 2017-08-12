12/08/2017

Elastigirl Steps Up In First Official Image From 'The Incredibles 2'

While we've already seen how dangerous powerful young Jack-Jack might be in Pixar's long-awaited sequel to The Incredibles, it's good to know his family is around to make sure he doesn't do too much damage. EW has revealed a new look at The Incredibles 2, featuring the super-heroic Parr family preparing for action. Most of them, anyway. Jack-Jack looks pretty happy about the whole thing.

Craig T. Nelson is back as powerhouse Bob aka Mr. Incredible, Holly Hunter is voicing stretchy matriarch Helen aka Elastigirl, Huck Milner is speedy son Dash, and Sarah Vowel as Violet. Samuel L. Jackson returns as their icy friend Frozone, with Bob Odenkirk and Catherine Keener voicing undisclosed characters.

We still don't know much about the plot except it picks up where the last movie left off, and may turn much of its attention to Helen while Bob is on parental duty. I think you can see a little bit of that in this photo, with Helen stepping up to take the lead. Perhaps the villain is someone she shares a personal history with?

The Incredibles 2 opens June 15th 2018.

 