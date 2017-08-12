Elastigirl Steps Up In First Official Image From 'The Incredibles 2'

While we've already seen how
Craig T. Nelson is back as powerhouse Bob aka Mr. Incredible, Holly Hunter is voicing stretchy matriarch Helen aka Elastigirl, Huck Milner is speedy son Dash, and Sarah Vowel as Violet. Samuel L. Jackson returns as their icy friend Frozone, with Bob Odenkirk and Catherine Keener voicing undisclosed characters.
We still don't know much about the plot except it picks up where the last movie left off, and may turn much of its attention to Helen while Bob is on parental duty. I think you can see a little bit of that in this photo, with Helen stepping up to take the lead. Perhaps the villain is someone she shares a personal history with?
The Incredibles 2 opens June 15th 2018.