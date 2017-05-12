12/05/2017
Edgar Wright Nears Deal To Write And Possibly Direct A 'Baby Driver' Sequel
Edgar Wright's Baby Driver exceeded all expectations last summer, earning well over $200M and becoming the fan-favorite director's first legit hit. He's got plenty of great films that have achieved cult favorite status, but this one appealed to a wider audience and is going to be on a lot of "Best of the year" lists. And with that success has come calls for something Wright has never done before, a sequel, which he said was in the early stages of discussion. Well it appears those discussions have progressed quite nicely.
In a conversation with EW, Wright reveals that talks with Sony on a sequel have moved ahead, although it sounds like he may only write the script...
"Those talks are already in the works. The deal is being hammered out as we speak. So, hopefully, I’m going to at least write a second one. I’ve definitely got lots of ideas. Whether it’s the next movie, I don’t know. I’m just working that out at the moment, actually. I have a couple of things that I’ve been developing, and also a couple of new ideas that I had, and all the nice things things that I’ve been offered since [the release of Baby Driver]. I would like to get back on the saddle very shortly, because — slightly beyond my control — but there was four years between ‘The World’s End‘ and ‘Baby Driver.’ I don’t want it to be that long again. I would love to have a film out in the next two years.”
"At least write a second one", eh? It does sound like he's got a lot of open opportunities right now, which is great because it means Hollywood is ready to embrace him. Things didn't work out with him and Marvel on Ant-Man (Remember that?), but it all turned out for the better because we wouldn't even have Baby Driver right now. I'm not convinced it needs a sequel, especially one that may not have Wright behind the camera, but I like that it's a possibility.