Edgar Wright Nears Deal To Write And Possibly Direct A 'Baby Driver' Sequel

Edgar Wright'sexceeded all expectations last summer, earning well over $200M and becoming the fan-favorite director's first legit hit. He's got plenty of great films that have achieved cult favorite status, but this one appealed to a wider audience and is going to be on a lot of "Best of the year" lists. And with that success has come calls for something Wright has never done before, a sequel, which he said was in the early stages of discussio n. Well it appears those discussions have progressed quite nicely.In a conversation with EW , Wright reveals that talks with Sony on a sequel have moved ahead, although it sounds like he may only write the script..."At least write a second one", eh? It does sound like he's got a lot of open opportunities right now, which is great because it means Hollywood is ready to embrace him. Things didn't work out with him and Marvel on(Remember that?), but it all turned out for the better because we wouldn't even haveright now. I'm not convinced it needs a sequel, especially one that may not have Wright behind the camera, but I like that it's a possibility.