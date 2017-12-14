Disney Sees "Opportunity" For 'Deadpool' To Stay R-Rated

While fans are understandably jumping for joy at the deal struck between Disney and Fox that puts the vaunted X-Men franchise back under Marvel's control, there are a ton of questions left unanswered. One of the biggest, which I addressed a bit in a Facebook rant a little while ago, is whether Disney will force an unquestioned hit like Deadpool to be more family-friendly.
Disney CEO Bob Iger addressed this very question to investors, and at least for now he's saying the right thing and leaving Deadpool to be as filthy as ever...
Awesome, but would he say the same about a movie similar to Logan? For instance, what about the X-23 movie that James Mangold is said to be working on? Surely that one, even with its child protagonist, would warrant the R-rating? Think Disney would lets something like that get by? I'm not so sure. Disney isn't known for taking a lot of risks, especially when it comes to branding.
I think Mark Millar, creator of the Kingsman comics that have now seen their film rights move over to Disney, puts it the right way:
Good for Disney, bad for Fox as extra levels of bureaucracy creep into creative. Also bad for talent as agents have one less studio bidding for projects. I see zero upside to this, beautiful gambles like Deadpool never happening at Disney. https://t.co/pGJjDbC8YN— Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) December 14, 2017