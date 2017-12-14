Disney Sees "Opportunity" For 'Deadpool' To Stay R-Rated





Disney CEO Bob Iger addressed this very question to investors, and at least for now he's saying the right thing and leaving Deadpool to be as filthy as ever...





Good for Disney, bad for Fox as extra levels of bureaucracy creep into creative. Also bad for talent as agents have one less studio bidding for projects. I see zero upside to this, beautiful gambles like Deadpool never happening at Disney. https://t.co/pGJjDbC8YN December 14, 2017