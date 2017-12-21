Disney Confirms Newcomer Ferdia Shaw For 'Artemis Fowl' Lead; Judi Dench And Josh Gad Join Cast

It's taken years, but Disney is finally getting their adaptation of Eoin Colfer's Harry Potter-esqueoff the ground. With Kenneth Branagh attached to direct, the biggest hurdle to cover was finding a child actor to play the title role, and after an extensive search it has gone to newcomer Ferdia Shaw. I can sense Disney already trying to create a new star in Shaw the way the Harry Potter movies did for Daniel Radcliffe. Smart move.Shaw will play the junior criminal mastermind Artemis Fowl, who finds himself engaged in a battle of strength and cunning against a powerful race of fairies after he kidnaps an elf and holds her for ransom that will restore the family fortune. Josh Gad joins Shaw in the role of Mulch Diggums, a duplicitous dwarf hired to track down Artemis; Judi Dench is Commander Root, leader of the LEP fairy police; Lara McDonnell is Captain Holly Short, Artemis' kidnap victim; and Nonso Anozie is Butler, Artemis' deadly bodyguard.None of us have seen Shaw before so judging his readiness for a franchise of this magnitude. Colfer wrote eight books that show Artemis' evolution from villain into a child antihero, and you know if Disney has their way we'll see every step of that change on the big screen.is set to open on August 9th 2019.