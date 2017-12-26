12/26/2017
'Den Of Thieves' Trailer: Gerard Butler Is A Cop On The Edge
I was mildly impressed by the previous trailer for Den of Thieves, a heist thriller that looked like a modern day remake of Heat. Now, nobody in their right mind thinks this will live up to that standard with Gerard Butler chewing scenery alongside 50 Cent, but for an early year flick it might not be half bad.
Marking the directorial debut of screenwriter Christian Gudegast (London Has Fallen), the film finds a team of bank robbers looking to pull off the perfect heist, with Butler as an LAPD cop on the edge looking to take them down. If you guessed the lines between criminal and cop start to get blurry as the action escalates, then you've also seen too many of these movies. O'Shea Jackson Jr., Pablo Schreiber, Evan Jones, and Brian Van Holt co-star. Here's the synopsis:
A Los Angeles crime saga in the vein of “Heat”, DEN OF THIEVES follows the intersecting and often personally connected lives of an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff’s Dept. and the state’s most successful bank robbery crew as the outlaws plan a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank of downtown Los Angeles.
Den of Thieves opens January 19th 2018.