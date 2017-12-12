Deadly Secrets Are Unlocked In New Trailer For 'Insidious: The Last Key'

Lin Shaye's brassy parasycho...whatever she is has always been the best part of themovies and following her is the smartest way to extend the franchise.took us back to her paranormal beginnings, and now withwe see her unlocking new secrets about the demonic spirits that haunt The Further.Directed by Adam Robitel, whose prior filmis incredible scary and worth checking out, the latest story takes Elise to New Mexico where she investigates a new supernatural disturbance connected to her childhood. This trailer isn't as much of a slow burn as the earlier one, relying more on jump scares rather than tension building. Hopefully Robitel has found a way to give us a little bit of both, and plenty of the creepy key-fingered demon.Also starring Angus Sampson, franchise writer/director Leigh Whannell, Josh Stewart, Kirk Acevedo, Caitlin Gerard, and Spencer Locke,opens January 5th.