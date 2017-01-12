12/01/2017
David Goyer Has The Power, Will Direct 'Masters Of The Universe'
Mattel's He-Man and the Master of the Universe toy line has endured for decades, which is why it's surprising there's only been one movie to emerge from it. That was the awful 1987 live-action movie starring Dolph Lundgren and Frank Langella (!!!), although there have been attempts for years to launch an updated version. While a number of names have been attached to the project, the latest to give it a shot is Man of Steel and The Dark Knight writer David Goyer.
Goyer actually boarded the film as a screenwriter a few months ago just as director McG was on his way out. Now TheWrap says Goyer is in talks to direct the movie himself, which makes sense given his background. From his time writing JSA for DC Comics, to his directing of Blade: Trinity plus his connection to Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy and DC Films, Goyer has been integral to some pretty big fanboy properties, and this would just be another.
Sony Pictures has set Masters of the Universe for December 18th 2019.