David Ehrlich's Top 25 Countdown Honors The Year's Best Movies With Great Music

You know me, I don't care to hype up anybody else's stuff around here, but Indiewire senior critic David Ehrlich's Top 25 video countdown is a real treat. I don't know how he does it (Yes I do, he has loads of time and help) but annually he finds the most perfect music and the best moments, cuts them together perfectly in a way that beautifully captures the essence of what made each movie great.I rarely find myself agreeing with Ehrlich's choices, but I'll admit to audibly shouting "Yes!" whenranked so high on his chart. Full disclosure: it's going to be VERY high on mine, too.Anyway, crank up the volume to 10 and check out his list below!