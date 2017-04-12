12/04/2017
David Ehrlich's Top 25 Countdown Honors The Year's Best Movies With Great Music
You know me, I don't care to hype up anybody else's stuff around here, but Indiewire senior critic David Ehrlich's Top 25 video countdown is a real treat. I don't know how he does it (Yes I do, he has loads of time and help) but annually he finds the most perfect music and the best moments, cuts them together perfectly in a way that beautifully captures the essence of what made each movie great.
I rarely find myself agreeing with Ehrlich's choices, but I'll admit to audibly shouting "Yes!" when Columbus ranked so high on his chart. Full disclosure: it's going to be VERY high on mine, too.
Anyway, crank up the volume to 10 and check out his list below!