Box Office: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Rules With $450M Worldwide

1. review )- $220MThe Force was strong with...oh Hell, everybody is probably starting off their box office analysis with that opening line.blasted off with an incredible $220M domestic and $450M worldwide. The U.S. haul is the second biggest opening weekend ever, just behind, you guessed it,' $247M. As great as that number is, it's actually the first Star Wars movie (trilogies only) to open smaller than its predecessor. Kinda wild. Dammit, obviously we need to blame that mediocre Rotten Tomatoes audience score for such a disappointing debut. Let's be honest, that score is from people who are upset the film doesn't go exactly as they wanted, not because it was bad. Anyway, I'm expecting a run closer to whatdid last year, even with a few semi-big movies hitting in the next couple of weeks. In other words people will be crowding theaters well into 2018 to see this, which is great for Disney because the next Star Wars movie is only a few months away whenarrives in May. That's right, no waiting a year for the next one, folks.2. review )- $13.3MNobody expected John Cena's muscle to be enough to overcome thejuggernaut, but even so the $13.3M opening foris disappointing. The animated film about a peaceful bull who refuses to fight is, perhaps, the final project from Blue Sky, the company behind the once-popularandfranchises. Ironically, it's because their home at 20th Century Fox was just bought up by Disney who already have their own animation studio, plus Pixar, so what's the need for one more? These numbers aren't likely to help the case to keep them around, either.3.- $10M/$150.8M4.- $5.4M/$109.2M5.- $4.1M/$219.4MHow much must it suck for Warner Bros. thatsurpassed's $219M total in just one week? Kinda says it all. It now sits at $633M worldwide, though. Disappointing but not a complete disaster.6.- $3.8M/$96.5M7.- $2.9M/$306.3M8.- $2.6M/$12.9M9.- $2.4M/$97.2M10.- $2.1M/$25.9M