12/03/2017
Box Office: 'Coco' Tops $280M Worldwide; 'The Disaster Artist' Has Impressive Debut
1. Coco- $26.1M/$108.6M
The week after Thanksgiving is generally pretty soft, and with no new wide releases it made an easy lane for Pixar's Coco to repeat. The Mexican-themed film earned another $26M and has topped the $100M mark domestically. More importantly it has absolutely soared internationally, topping $280M worldwide.
2. Justice League- $16.5M/$197.3M
In three weeks Warner Bros.' Justice League has hit $567M, which isn't terrible but far from what should have been expected by a film of this magnitude. This is not the way they hoped to really expand their cinematic universe, and clearly there needs to be a fix of some kind.
3. Wonder- $12.5M/$88M
4. Thor: Ragnarok- $9.6M/$291.4M
5. Daddy's Home 2- $7.5M/$82.8M
6. Murder On the Orient Express- $6.7M/$84.7M
7. Lady Bird- $4.54M/$17M
8. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri- $4.53M/$13.6M
9. The Star- $4M/$27.2M
10. A Bad Moms Christmas- $3.4M/$64.8M
In just 19 theaters James Franco's buzzy The Disaster Artist (review), a loving recreation of Tommy Wiseau's cult classic The Room, earned $1.2M in just 19 locations. That's a tremendous start for the well-reviewed film that has Oscar talks swirling around Franco's over-the-top performance. I'm not sure it'll connect with a larger mainstream audience who may not have heard of Wiseau's movie, but maybe if the word-of-mouth is strong enough that could change.
In only 2 locations Guillermo Del Toro's masterful The Shape of Water opened $166K, while Woody Allen's 1950s melodrama Wonder Wheel hit $140K in 5 sites.