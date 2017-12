Box Office: 'Coco' Tops $280M Worldwide; 'The Disaster Artist' Has Impressive Debut

1.- $26.1M/$108.6MThe week after Thanksgiving is generally pretty soft, and with no new wide releases it made an easy lane for Pixar'sto repeat. The Mexican-themed film earned another $26M and has topped the $100M mark domestically. More importantly it has absolutely soared internationally, topping $280M worldwide.2.- $16.5M/$197.3MIn three weeks Warner Bros.'has hit $567M, which isn't terrible but far from what should have been expected by a film of this magnitude. This is not the way they hoped to really expand their cinematic universe, and clearly there needs to be a fix of some kind.3.- $12.5M/$88M4.- $9.6M/$291.4M5.- $7.5M/$82.8M6.- $6.7M/$84.7M7.- $4.54M/$17M8.- $4.53M/$13.6M9.- $4M/$27.2M10.- $3.4M/$64.8MIn just 19 theaters James Franco's buzzy review ), a loving recreation of Tommy Wiseau's cult classic, earned $1.2M in just 19 locations. That's a tremendous start for the well-reviewed film that has Oscar talks swirling around Franco's over-the-top performance. I'm not sure it'll connect with a larger mainstream audience who may not have heard of Wiseau's movie, but maybe if the word-of-mouth is strong enough that could change.In only 2 locations Guillermo Del Toro's masterfulopened $166K, while Woody Allen's 1950s melodramahit $140K in 5 sites.