Bloody Footage For 'The New Mutants' Teases A Demon Bear Attack

In the New Mutants comics, the "Demon Bear" saga is integral to the origin of the team's frequent leader, Danielle Moonstar. The Native American mutant is haunted by visions of the Demon Bear, an evil spirit creature created by the malevolent possession of her parents. Moonstar dares to challenge the beast herself and is savagely mauled and left for dead in the blood soaked snow.Pretty friggin' harsh for a comic geared towards kids, right? Well, by all accounts Josh Boone'smovie is a full-blown psychological horror, with a trailer that's creepier than any superhero movie I've ever seen. And it looks like Boone plans on revisiting Moonstar's violent first encounter with the Demon Bear, based on this brief new teaser.The 10-second clip shows the bloody ramifications of an encounter in the snowcapped forest. While it doesn't explicitly show Moonstar (played by Blu Hunt), it does look like a recreation of her fight with Demon Bear in the comic books. And maybe my eyes deceive me but that looks like a little wooden bear over to the left. Am I just seeing things?Also starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Maisie Williams, Henry Zaga, and Alice Braga,opens April 13th 2018.