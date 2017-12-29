12/29/2017
'Avengers: Infinity War' Image: Thor Has An Unexpected Meeting With The Guardians
In the recent trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, we didn't get to see much of Thor. He gets a few words in the beginning, where he seems to be aboard a spaceship. In other he seems to be holding open some kind of power grid or something. Well, in the footage revealed at Comic-Con last summer he had quite a different entrance, one teased in the latest official image courtesy of USA Today.
In the unseen footage, Thor first appears when his unconscious body slams into the windshield of a ship belonging to the Guardians of the Galaxy. So it stands to reason that Thanos, or perhaps one of his children in the Black Order, destroyed the ship Thor found himself on at the end of Thor: Ragnarok. In the new image we see Thor, still out of it, being tended to be Rocket and Mantis. Probably not the way the the Avengers or Guardians were intending to make one another's acquaintance, but a power like Thanos throws all plans out of wack.
Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4th 2018.