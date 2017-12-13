12/13/2017
Attend A Free DC Screening Of Ridley Scott's 'All The Money In The World'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Ridley Scott's anticipated kidnapping drama, All the Money in the World. The film stars Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg, Charlie Plummer, and Christopher Plummer.
SYNOPSIS: ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD follows the kidnapping of 16-year- old John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail (Michelle Williams) to convince his billionaire grandfather (Christopher Plummer) to pay the ransom. When Getty Sr. refuses, Gail attempts to sway him as her son’s captors become increasingly volatile and brutal. With her son’s life in the balance, Gail and Getty’s advisor (Mark Wahlberg) become unlikely allies in the race against time that ultimately reveals the true and lasting value of love over money.
The screening takes place on Monday, December 18th at 7:00pm at Landmark E Street Cinema. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Sony Pictures ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please remember that all screenings are first come first served and you'll need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
All the Money in the World opens Christmas Day.