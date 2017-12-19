12/19/2017
Attend A Free DC Screening Of Netflix's 'Bright' Starring Will Smith & Joel Edgerton
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Netflix's new film, Bright, starring Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, and directed by David Ayer.
SYNOPSIS: Set in an alternate present-day where humans, orcs, elves and fairies have been coexisting since the beginning of time, this action-thriller directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad, End of Watch, writer of Training Day) follows two cops from very different backgrounds. Ward, a human (Will Smith), and Jakoby, an orc (Joel Edgerton), embark on a routine night patrol that will alter the future of their world as they know it. Battling both their own personal differences as well as an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a young female elf and a thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which in the wrong hands could destroy everything.
The screening takes place tomorrow, Wednesday December 20th at 7:30pm at AMC Hoffman Center in Alexandria, VA. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Gofobo ticketing site here. Please remember that this screening is first come first served and having passes does not guarantee entry. You will want to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Bright hits Netflix on December 22nd.