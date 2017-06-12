12/06/2017
Attend A Free DC Screening Of 'The Greatest Showman' Starring Hugh Jackman
Step right up, folks! We're offering our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum. The film also stars Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron, and Rebecca Ferguson.
SYNOPSIS: "The Greatest Showman” is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, “The Greatest Showman” tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. “The Greatest Showman” is directed by exciting new filmmaker, Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“La La Land”) and starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman. Jackman is joined by Zac Efron, Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.
Note the start time, because this screening takes place on Sunday, December 10th at 10AM at AMC Hoffman Center in Alexandria, VA. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Gofobo ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please remember that having tickets does not guarantee entry as all screenings are first come first served. You'll need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
The Greatest Showman opens December 20th.