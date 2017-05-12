12/05/2017
Attend A Free DC Screening Of 'Ferdinand'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of the new animated film, Ferdinand, featuring the voices of John Cena, Gina Rodriguez, Kate McKinnon, Daveed Diggs, and more!
SYNOPSIS: FERDINAND tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Set in Spain, Ferdinand proves you can’t judge a bull by its cover.
The screening takes place this Saturday, December 9th, at 11:00AM at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Gofobo ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please remember that having passes does not guarantee entry, and you'll want to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Ferdinand opens December 15th.