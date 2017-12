Attend A Free DC Screening Of 'Ferdinand'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of the new animated film,, featuring the voices of John Cena, Gina Rodriguez, Kate McKinnon, Daveed Diggs, and more!SYNOPSIS:The screening takes place this Saturday, December 9th, at 11:00AM at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Gofobo ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please remember that having passes does not guarantee entry, and you'll want to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!opens December 15th.