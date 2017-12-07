'7 Days In Entebbe' Trailer: Rosamund Pike & Daniel Bruhl Try To Change The World Through Hijacking

Jose Padilha was a hot shot director for a while, having delivered the grittyBrazilian cop flicks. Then he came to Hollywood, got handed the forgettableremake and...well, Padilha got forgotten, too. Well now he's back with the true-life hijacking drama, and it looks like a potential slice of redemption.Starring Rosamund Pike, Daniel Bruhl, Vincent Cassel, and Eddie Marsan, the film tells the true story of Operation Entebbe, a 1976 counter-terrorism mission led by the Israeli Defense Forces to rescue hostages aboard a hijacked plane that had been diverted to Uganda. The hijackers sought the release of more than 40 Palestinian prisoners, and actually had the support of Uganda's dictator, Idi Amin.opens March 16th 2018.