2017 Is Officially The Greatest Year On Record For Superhero Movies



It's fair to say that whilst superhero movies have been dominating the box office for a while now, Marvel has enjoyed somewhat of a monopoly in the market over recent years.

Most movie enthusiasts will agree that you have to go all the way back to 2012 and

The Dark Knight Rises

to find the latest great DC superhero movie. However, with DC finally getting their act together at the back end of the year and offering up some quali

ty competition in the shape of

Wonder Woman

and

The LEGO Batman Movie

, 2017 is now

set to be the most successful year ever in terms

of live action superhero movi

es.