20 Great Overlooked Films Of 2017

Whoa, this was a tough list to put together. The explosion of distribution outlets has made more movies available to us, which is a definite plus, but it's also become easier for some great films to get overlooked. I love putting this together each year because it reinforces my belief that there are no bad years for film. There may be some years with a few more disappointments, but if you can't find two or three surprises for every one that sucks then you aren't looking hard enough.As usual there is a healthy mix of indies that may not have found an audience, some that had really crappy marketing, and a few mainstream flicks that didn't get the credit they deserved. Y'know, like how last year I hadbecause you all didn't go see it? Yeah, well this year you get the criminally under-seen. Shame on you.The criteria I use is simple: If I felt a movie didn't get the attention it deserved, up it goes. I also won't include any movies that will be on my Best Movies of the Year roundup, so you won't see a few things everybody already knows I love. If you ask me aboutI will kick you, then forward my "Best of 2017" post to you every day for a week. This year I struggled to whittle down from about 50 movies and each one I dropped was like asking me to give up one of my Pop! Vinyls. These are my children!!!Anyway, check it out below, click on the links for reviews when applicable, and follow all of our end of the year coverage here! More to come this week!Director: Nacho VigalondoCast: Anne Hathaway, Jason Sudeikis, Dan Stevens, Tim Blake Nelson, Austin StowellDirector: Matt SpicerCast: Aubrey Plaza, Elizabeth Olsen, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Wyatt Russell, Billy Magnussen, Pom KlementieffDirector: Margaret BettsCast: Margaret Qualley, Melissa Leo, Dianna Agron, Julianne NicholsonDirector: Christopher B. LandonCast: Jessica Rothe, Israel BroussardDirectors: Jonathan Dayton & Valerie FarisCast: Emma Stone, Steve Carell, Sarah Silverman, Andrea Riseborough, Bill PullmanDirector: S. Craig ZahlerCast: Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Carpenter, Don Johnson, Udo KierDirector: Nathan SilverCast: Lindsay Burdge, Damien Bonnard, Esther GarrelDirector: Kimo Stamboel, Timo TjahjantoCast: Iko Uwais, Chelsea IslanDirector: Jonathan Milott, Cary MurnionCast: Brittany Snow, Dave BautistaDirector: Brendan MuldowneyCast: Jon Bernthal, Tom Holland, Richard ArmitageDirector: Macon BlairCast: Melanie Lynskey, Elijah Wood, Jane LevyDirector: Steven SoderberghCast: Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Daniel CraigDirector: Doug LimanCast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, John CenaDirector: Geremy JasperCast: Danielle Macdonald, Bridget Everett, Siddharth Dhananjay, Mamoudou Athie, Cathy MoriartyDirector: James GrayCast: Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, Tom HollandDirector: Ben WheatleyCast: Brie Larson, Armie Hammer, Cillian Murphy, Sharlto Copley, Jack Reynor, Michael SmileyDirector: Hirokazu KoreedaCast: Hiroshi Abe, Yoko Maki, Taiyô Yoshizawa, Kirin KikiDirector: Colm McCarthyCast: Sennia Nanua, Gemma Arterton, Paddy Considine, Glenn CloseDirector: Drake DoremusCast: Nicholas Hoult, Laia Costa, Danny Huston, Matthew Gray Gubler, Courtney Eaton, Pom Klementieff, Jessica HenwickDirector: Amma AsanteCast: David Oyelowo, Rosamund Pike