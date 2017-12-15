12/20/2017

15 Underrated Actor Performances Of 2017

While the Best Actor race for the Oscars already looks like a done deal (it's between Gary Oldman and Daniel Kaluuya, am I right?), there are so many other performances worthy of some love. Overall I don't think the male performances came close to those of the women, but I still found so many that I could create an entire list of who got dropped.

The goal, as always, is to shine a light on performances that struck a chord with me emotionally, showed actors in challenging new roles, and of course, they aren't getting too much awards buzz. Seems simple, right?

So here we go. My picks for the 15 Underrated Actor Performances of 2017. And be sure to follow all of our end of the year coverage here!

Bill Pullman-The Ballad of Lefty Brown


Bene Coopersmith-Person to Person

David Oyelowo-A United Kingdom

Jeremy Renner-Wind River

Vince Vaughn-Brawl in Cell block 99

Arnold Schwarzenegger-Aftermath

Sam Elliott-The Hero

Hugh Jackman-Logan

Barry Keoghan-The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Ross Lynch- My Friend Dahmer

Callum Turner-Tramps

John Boyega- Detroit

Robert Pattinson-The Lost City of Z

John Cho-Columbus

Ansel Elgort- Baby Driver

 