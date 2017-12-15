12/20/2017
15 Underrated Actor Performances Of 2017
While the Best Actor race for the Oscars already looks like a done deal (it's between Gary Oldman and Daniel Kaluuya, am I right?), there are so many other performances worthy of some love. Overall I don't think the male performances came close to those of the women, but I still found so many that I could create an entire list of who got dropped.
The goal, as always, is to shine a light on performances that struck a chord with me emotionally, showed actors in challenging new roles, and of course, they aren't getting too much awards buzz. Seems simple, right?
So here we go. My picks for the 15 Underrated Actor Performances of 2017.
Bill Pullman-The Ballad of Lefty Brown
Bene Coopersmith-Person to Person
David Oyelowo-A United Kingdom
Jeremy Renner-Wind River
Vince Vaughn-Brawl in Cell block 99
Arnold Schwarzenegger-Aftermath
Sam Elliott-The Hero
Hugh Jackman-Logan
Barry Keoghan-The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Ross Lynch- My Friend Dahmer
Callum Turner-Tramps
John Boyega- Detroit
Robert Pattinson-The Lost City of Z
John Cho-Columbus
Ansel Elgort- Baby Driver