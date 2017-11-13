11/13/2017
'Wonder Woman' Sequel Moved Up Six Weeks, Gal Gadot Set To Return
Any hope of a Wonder Woman vs. Jedi showdown is going to have to wait for another year. Warner Bros. has done the smart thing and moved Wonder Woman 2 up from its December 13th 2019 date a whole six weeks to November 1st. That will take it nice and far away from Star Wars: Episode IX which would have opened on the same day.
Also, Deadline's report confirms that Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins are locked to return, despite rumors stating that Gadot wouldn't agree if Brett Ratner's RatPac-Dune Entertainment label was involved as they were in the first movie. But Warner Bros. has already cut ties from Ratner, and the last film with them that he'll have anything to do with is Rampage starring Dwayne Johnson.
This is, obviously, a brilliant move and shouldn't be seen as Warner Bros. lacking faith in the sequel. Wonder Woman is one of the brightest lights they've had this year, and should give them hope for the future of the DCEU, along with Justice League. But nothing stands up to Star Wars and wins, so why not give Diana of Themyscira enough room to lasso an even bigger audience this time.