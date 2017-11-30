11/30/2017
'Wonder Woman 2': Patty Jenkins Teases A New "Love Story" for Diana
Warner Bros. probably can't wait until 2019. That's when they plan to release the sequel to Wonder Woman, the only film they've got that has been a complete success, both with audiences and with critics. Smartly, they locked in Patty Jenkins to return as director, and of course Gal Gadot to return for her fourth time in the role. While it's still very early on in crafting the story details, Jenkins opened up on Variety's podcast about her plans for the sequel, which may include a new love interest for Diana...
“It’s really still going to other values of hers, and a similar formula insofar as making a great, enjoyable fun movie but that ultimately in its third act turns some very big issues, and a very big experience that will aim to have slightly more weight and profundity than it has to have. Because that’s a formula that I really like, and I like the idea of taking somebody on a very solid, great journey but that arrives at a bigger question being answered. So it’s like that but because she is Wonder Woman and she’s here now and she’s fully developed, it’s got great fun from the start and great big superhero presence from the start, and is funny and a great love story again and a couple new unbelievable characters who I’m so excited about, who are very different than were in the last movie.”
I feel sorry for the guy who tries to step up after Steve Trevor (Chris Pine); you don't want to be that guy. That's like being the guy who replaced Michael Jordan on the Chicago Bulls after he retired (It was Pete Myers, by the way.); you simply can't measure up. It's even suggested in Justice League that Trevor was the only great love of Diana's life, so whoever this next dude (Or woman?? She is an Amazon, after all) is probably won't stick around long.
Or perhaps Jenkins is speaking more dramatically, and that love story is about Wonder Woman falling in love with humanity? It's an emotional arc we know she needs to go on, right?
Anyway, Wonder Woman 2 opens November 1st 2019.