11/08/2017
Win Passes To A Free DC Screening Of 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MO'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MO. The film is directed by Martin McDonagh (In Bruges) and stars Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, and Sam Rockwell.
SYNOPSIS: THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI is a darkly comedic drama from Academy Award® winner Martin McDonagh (IN BRUGES). After months have passed without a culprit in her daughter’s murder case, Mildred Hayes (Academy Award® winner Frances McDormand) makes a bold move, commissioning three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at William Willoughby (Academy Award® nominee Woody Harrelson), the town's revered chief of police. When his second-in-command Officer Dixon (Sam Rockwell), an immature mother’s boy with a penchant for violence, gets involved, the battle between Mildred and Ebbing's law enforcement is only exacerbated.
The screening takes place on Monday, November 13th at 7:00pm at Landmark E Street. If you'd like to enter, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Friday, November 10th and notified by email. Good luck!
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MO opens in DC on November 17th.
