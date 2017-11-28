11/28/2017
Win Passes To A Free DC Screening Of 'The Shape Of Water'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Guillermo Del Toro's The Shape of Water! The film stars Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Octavia Spencer, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Doug Jones.
SYNOPSIS: From master story teller, Guillermo del Toro, comes THE SHAPE OF WATER - an other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment.
The screening takes place on Monday, December 4th at 7:00pm at Landmark E Street. If you'd like to attend, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Friday, December 1st and contacted by email. Good luck!
The Shape of Water opens December 8th.
