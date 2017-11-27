11/27/2017
Win Passes To A Free DC Screening Of 'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The long-awaited sequel stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black.
SYNOPSIS: In the brand new adventure Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the tables are turned as four teenagers in detention are sucked into the world of Jumanji.
When they discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of, they are immediately thrust into the game’s jungle setting, into the bodies of their avatars, played by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan. What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji-Jumanji plays you. They’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, or they’ll be stuck in the game forever…
The screening takes place on Monday, December 18th at 7:00pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to attend, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Sunday, December 3rd and notified by email. Good luck!
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle opens December 20th.
