11/16/2017
Win Passes To A Free DC Screening Of Pixar's 'Coco'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Coco, the latest animated gem from Pixar!
SYNOPSIS: Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history.
The screening takes place on Monday, November 20th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. We're really hoping to get as many families to attend as possible, so we're offering 4-packs of passes to our winners. If you'd like to enter, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected tomorrow, November 17th, and contacted by email. Good luck!
Coco opens November 22nd.
