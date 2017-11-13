11/13/2017
Win Passes To A Free DC Screening Of 'Roman J. Israel Esq.'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Roman J. Israel Esq. starring Denzel Washington.
SYNOPSIS: Roman J. Israel, Esq. is set in the underbelly of the overburdened Los Angeles criminal court system. Denzel Washington stars as a driven, idealistic defense attorney whose life is upended when his mentor, a civil rights icon, dies. When he is recruited to join a firm led by one of the legendary man’s former students – the ambitious lawyer George Pierce (Colin Farrell) – and begins a friendship with a young champion of equal rights (Carmen Ejogo), a turbulent series of events ensue that will put the activism that has defined Roman’s career to the test.
The screening takes place on Monday, November 20th at 7:00pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to enter, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Friday, November 17th and notified by email. Good luck!
Roman J Israel Esq. opens in DC on November 22nd.
a Rafflecopter giveaway