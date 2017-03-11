11/03/2017
Win Passes To A Free DC Screening Of 'Justice League'!
It's time to Unite The League! We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Justice League! Directed by Zack Snyer and Joss Whedon, the film stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, and Ezra Miller as The Flash.
SYNOPSIS: Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, November 14th at 7:30pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to enter, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Wednesday, November 8th and contacted by email. Good luck!
Justice League opens November 17th.
a Rafflecopter giveaway