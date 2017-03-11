Win Passes To A Free DC Screening Of 'Justice League'!

It's time to Unite The League! We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of! Directed by Zack Snyer and Joss Whedon, the film stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, and Ezra Miller as The Flash.SYNOPSIS:The screening takes place on Tuesday, November 14th at 7:30pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to enter, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Wednesday, November 8th and contacted by email. Good luck!opens November 17th.