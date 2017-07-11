Warner Bros. Demanded 'Justice League' Stay Under 2 Hours Long

When it comes to the future of DC Films, next week's Justice League means everything. Wonder Woman set them on the right course, but now it's up to Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon's superhero teamup flick, basically The Avengers of DC Comics heroes, to take the baton and run with it. Part of doing that has been to lighten the tone, which is apparently a big part of Whedon's mandate. Another part, revealed by a new piece in the Wall Street Journal, involves making the film less time consuming.
Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara, apparently not a fan of Batman v Superman's 151-minute runtime, "made clear he wanted Justice League to be under two hours,” which it basically hits at 121 minutes with credits and at least one after-credits scene. That's 20 minutes shorter than Wonder Woman's 141 minutes but that movie went on to be one of the highest-grossing comic book movies ever, so that's okay.
It goes to show the level of involvement from the top down to make sure Justice League is a success, and with a reported cost of $300M it's hard to argue. So far things look pretty good, with test screenings apparently going very well, on the level of Wonder Woman, and with analysts projecting a $100M+ opening weekend.
We'll see if it all pays off when Justice League opens November 17th.
