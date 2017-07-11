Warner Bros. Demanded 'Justice League' Stay Under 2 Hours Long





Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara, apparently not a fan of Batman v Superman's 151-minute runtime, "made clear he wanted Justice League to be under two hours,” which it basically hits at 121 minutes with credits and at least one after-credits scene. That's 20 minutes shorter than Wonder Woman's 141 minutes but that movie went on to be one of the highest-grossing comic book movies ever, so that's okay.



It goes to show the level of involvement from the top down to make sure Justice League is a success, and with a reported cost of $300M it's hard to argue. So far things look pretty good, with test screenings apparently going very well, on the level of Wonder Woman, and with analysts projecting a $100M+ opening weekend.



We'll see if it all pays off when Justice League opens November 17th.