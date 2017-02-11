Tyrese Gibson Stupidly Vows Not To Do 'Fast 9' If The Rock Is In It

Welcome to your morning dose of bullshit. So the tension has been through the roof within the Fast & Furious family for a couple of months, stretching back to The Fate of the Furious when Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson couldn't shoot scenes together. While that beef is apparently squashed now or something, Tyrese Gibson remains adamant that Johnson has ruined everything. How? By agreeing to do a spinoff movie with Jason Statham. It's dumb, yes, but not nearly as dumb as Tyrese putting out an "It's me or Dwayne Johnson" ultimatum that he won't do Fast 9 if The Rock is in it.
Yeah, that's a mistake. Whatcha gonna do, pray for that Green Lantern role you're NEVER gonna get? I know, maybe somebody will make a Luke Cage movie and they'll want you to star? Oh wait, been down that road already. Tyrese did all this the way he normally, over social media, calling Johnson a "candyass" (a reference to the initial Johnson/Diesel beef) on multiple occasions. Seriously, this is the dumbest, career-jeopardizing move I've ever seen from someone who is lucky as shit to be in arguably the most popular franchise in the world. I mean, do you think ANYBODY was clamoring for 2 Fast 2 Furious' Roman Pearce to be brought back?
Hello world.......... hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe........ I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce - You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours......... close your eyes dude you’re a “Clown”...... #CandyAssBitchMade All my real one.... Men on integrity... my real ones out here stand UP...... folks that GP to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice #NoOJ spin off huh? Spin off these nuts selfish champ...... pause notice who’s got his arms around my shoulder and who’s standing alone - #OurChildrenMatter
Father God I see you and I finally get it............... Life is confusing at times when you’re moving along and your “role” or “purpose” isn’t revealed to you.......... Proudly I’m a Capricorn born Dec 30th 1978 Dr King was taken away from us April 4th 1968 and when I found out Dr King WALKED the streets of WATTS during the WATTS RIOTS it changed my life forever!!!!!! The King family it’s random but I just wanna thank you for love and thank you for your sacrifice and thank you for what your mother and “FATHER” selflessly did for us all........... #VoltronStudiosHollywood coming soon....... I repeat coming soon.... Ok? Take care guys......God bless you..... ps Lee Daniels dude you’re a fellow Capricorn please listen to me don’t you EVER wear your facial hairs like that ever again Ok? And FYI I was never mad at The Rock - I was just mad that he was “pitched” an idea privately and said yes to it without thinking of what I’m dealing with personally I’m almost broke paying legal fees and is doing what we committed to doing for the #FastFans and #FastFamily cause the fast is tradition it’s not just another Movie Fast was created to COUNTER images of racism to counter that WE ARE NOT ONE RACE...... So the rock how does it feel bro?.... going home to your daughter every night.... it’s was 60 days before I seen my baby..... and all I asked you to do “privately” was NOT accept a role that would deeply effect us all....... You are simply NOT the people’s champ..... you are a selfish champ..... I’m almost broke swimming in legal fees CAA tried but couldn’t book me anything cause my ex wife killed my reputation so no one wants to hire me.. It’s not about I know I know I know right?? Says the man on the Forbes list.. Make sure you kiss your 2 daughters when you get home I wish I could but I can’t afford to fight for my baby anymore so they’re likely going to take her away....... Thanks Dewayne see you guys in 2020 and I will not delete this post cause the TRUTH of selfish people in Hollywood needs to be mentioned.................. to this day Dewayne has NOT called me back as u see me crying every 3 hours over my baby know #ShaylaRocks
There's a moment in there when Tyrese lets his guard down and gets real about his own personal situation, paying legal fees and child support. As tough as that might be for him what does any of it have to do with Johnson? Tyrese knows that Vin Diesel left the franchise for a while too, right? If Tyrese thinks his situation will improve by leaving then he should by all means do it, but stop bitching already.