Tyrese Gibson Stupidly Vows Not To Do 'Fast 9' If The Rock Is In It

Welcome to your morning dose of bullshit. So the tension has been through the roof within the Fast & Furious family for a couple of months, stretching back towhen Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson couldn't shoot scenes together. While that beef is apparently squashed now or something, Tyrese Gibson remains adamant that Johnson has ruined everything. How? By agreeing to do a spinoff movie with Jason Statham. It's dumb, yes, but not nearly as dumb as Tyrese putting out an "It's me or Dwayne Johnson" ultimatum that he won't doif The Rock is in it.Yeah, that's a mistake. Whatcha gonna do, pray for that Green Lantern role you're NEVER gonna get? I know, maybe somebody will make a Luke Cage movie and they'll want you to star? Oh wait, been down that road already. Tyrese did all this the way he normally, over social media, calling Johnson a "candyass" (a reference to the initial Johnson/Diesel beef) on multiple occasions. Seriously, this is the dumbest, career-jeopardizing move I've ever seen from someone who is lucky as shit to be in arguably the most popular franchise in the world. I mean, do you think ANYBODY was clamoring forRoman Pearce to be brought back?There's a moment in there when Tyrese lets his guard down and gets real about his own personal situation, paying legal fees and child support. As tough as that might be for him what does any of it have to do with Johnson? Tyrese knows that Vin Diesel left the franchise for a while too, right? If Tyrese thinks his situation will improve by leaving then he should by all means do it, but stop bitching already.