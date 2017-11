Tom Cruise Eyed For Quentin Tarantino's Next Film As Bidding War Heats Up

Quentin Tarantino is still in search of a new home for his upcoming film, which was previously described (via Thompson on Hollywood ) as being about the Manson Family. That's not actually the case, as we recently learned, and now Tarantino describe it this way,which makes it sound like a period piece rather than a crime movie. That's perfectly fine, and both A-list stars and big time studios are falling over themselves to be a part of it. The latest name you can add to this? Well, it's the biggest name of all: Tom Cruise. Deadline reports that Cruise can be added to the group of contenders that includes Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie, Samuel L. Jackson and Leonardo DiCaprio. Can't they all join, pretty please? Cruise is said to be up for one of two male leads, one of which probably won't be Charles Manson. Sounds like he's barely a part of the story at all.Sony, Paramount, and Warner Bros. are all taking their best shots to land this thing, with Tarantino keeping online distributors such as Netflix and Amazon out of the mix. Apparently the bidding war is getting a little contentious, according to Variety ...Considering Tarantino's movies are hardly massive blockbusters why are studios falling all over themselves to get him? My guess is that his movies are basically instant classics at this point, and will live long lives on Bluray, subscription services, etc. Tarantino is one of the few directors left whose films command that level of respect, and you can't put a price on having someone like that in-house.