'Thoroughbreds' Trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy And Olivia Cooke Have A Murderous Reunion

With Sundance veterans Anya Taylor-Joy (), Olivia Cooke () and the late Anton Yelchin (), Cory Finley's thrillerwas always going to be one of the buzziest movies in Park City. How it fares outside of friendlier confines is the big question, but the new trailer certainly shows promise.Taylor-Joy and Cooke play childhood friends who reunite over their mutual murderous ambitions. There are so many of these dark, deeply cynical suburban comedies on the indie circuit that it's tough for anything to make a mark, but I have a feeling this one might. The cast is great, Yelchin looks like he's having a wild time in one of his final screen roles, and the contrasting humor between the two leads is new from them both.Here is the official synopsis:opens March 9th 2018.