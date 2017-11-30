11/30/2017
'Thoroughbreds' Trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy And Olivia Cooke Have A Murderous Reunion
With Sundance veterans Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), Olivia Cooke (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl) and the late Anton Yelchin (Like Crazy), Cory Finley's thriller Thoroughbreds was always going to be one of the buzziest movies in Park City. How it fares outside of friendlier confines is the big question, but the new trailer certainly shows promise.
Taylor-Joy and Cooke play childhood friends who reunite over their mutual murderous ambitions. There are so many of these dark, deeply cynical suburban comedies on the indie circuit that it's tough for anything to make a mark, but I have a feeling this one might. The cast is great, Yelchin looks like he's having a wild time in one of his final screen roles, and the contrasting humor between the two leads is new from them both.
Here is the official synopsis:
Childhood friends Lily and Amanda reconnect in suburban Connecticut after years of growing apart. Lily has turned into a polished, upper-class teenager, with a fancy boarding school on her transcript and a coveted internship on her resume; Amanda has developed a sharp wit and her own particular attitude, but all in the process of becoming a social outcast. Though they initially seem completely at odds, the pair bond over Lily’s contempt for her oppressive stepfather, Mark, and as their friendship grows, they begin to bring out one another’s most destructive tendencies. Their ambitions lead them to hire a local hustler, Tim, and take matters into their own hands to set their lives straight.
Thoroughbreds opens March 9th 2018.