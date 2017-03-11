'Thor: Ragnarok' Opens With $14.5M; Watch The Cast Perform It In 4D!!

It's looking like another massive Marvel opening weekend asdebuted last night to a whopping $14.5M in the U.S. alone, plus another $16M in China. That's double the opening night haul of Thor: The Dark World, and set the film on pace for $120M this weekend. That would be Marvel's third $100M launch of the year, followingandSo while audiences turned out to see the film in a variety of formats, one lucky group got to see it as never before....in 4D. That's right, who needs 3D when you get that one extra dimension? The Late Late Show with James Corden gathered together the main cast and shocked moviegoers with a live 4D performance ofthat turns out to be the quality of your local high school play. It's pretty silly, and I think Cate Blanchett nails it when she suggests the audience probably just wants to watch the movie they paid for.