'The Walking Dead' Recap: 'Monsters'

What’s that you ask? Why haven’t we seen more Gregory? Well, no, of course you didn’t ask that….who the hell would? Even still, he is a plot line that we have to see through. Gregory, who we last saw leaving Father Gabriel stuck surrounded by walkers after the good Father saved his ass, shows back up at Hilltop in the slimmest most pathetic of ways trying to spin sad lies so that they let him back in. It even slips out that he once stole a little girls pancakes. If that’s not reason enough for execution I don’t know what is. Either from pity or sheer annoyance Maggie lets Gregory in, he’s not there 5 minutes before Jesus shows up with the prisoners. It looks like the bearded one is the last vestige of morality in this decaying wasteland, even Maggie doesn’t want to keep the prisoners, really why would you? I mean I get it, they surrendered but are you really going to sleep easy in your bed if they’re on the other side of the fence with nothing more then a likely empty promise of surrender.