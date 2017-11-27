11/27/2017
'The Walking Dead': Lennie James Is Crossing Over To 'Fear The Walking Dead'
It's happening. Ever since Fear the Walking Dead began fans have been waiting for there to be some kind of crossover with The Walking Dead, even when showrunners were insisting it wasn't in the cards. Then in October Robert Kirkman let the cat out of the bag that, yes, a crossover was in the works. And now we know which character will be making the jump from one zombie infested wasteland to another.
Revealed on tonight's episode of Talking Dead, it will be Lennie James' character Morgan Jones who will appear in Fear the Walking Dead. And this won't be just a single episode cameo; he's expected to be a regular throughout the fourth season which is just beginning production. What's unclear is how the timelines match up. If the first two seasons of FTWD match up with TWD, then this would be a period of time that Morgan was away from Rick Grimes and off on his own. So this would help fill in the gaps of his backstory and explain the differences in his character upon returning.
Or we could see FTWD jump forward in time with the new season, and have present day Morgan leaving Rick's crew and finding a different one. This is assuming Morgan survives the current season, of course, and with Negan running around that is a big if. It certainly sounds like James has no plans of returning to TWD. He said via satellite...
“The hardest part of it from beginning until now has been leaving The Walking Dead; leaving that cast and leaving that crew. And I’ve said my goodbyes to the cast and stuff, and I’ve said my goodbyes to the crew.”
Showrunner and producer Scott M. Gimple did add that Morgan has "a lot of story left on The Walking Dead", but that could mean he's got a big part to play through the end of this eighth season.
Morgan is one of TWD's most fascinating characters and I hope he isn't zombie food or a conquest for ol' Lucille.