'The Square' Star Claes Bang Joins 'The Girl In The Spider's Web' As A Villain

In Ruben Ostlund's art world satire, Claes Bang's character isn't a bad guy, he's just not a particularly good one. Chances are he will clearly be evil in his next role as the villain of, the sequel to David Fincher's. Bad guys in the Millennium Trilogy and its adaptations can be counted on to be really terrible people who do awful things, particularly to women.Bang joins Golden Globe winner Claire Foy, who takes over from Rooney Mara as tatted-up hacker/vigilante Lisbeth Salander. While no one has been cast to replace Daniel Craig as Mikael Blomkvist,'s Sylvia Hoeks is in talks to play Lisbeth's twin sister.Expect any casting to be cleared up soon as production begins in January with Fede Alvarez as director.opens October 19th 2018. [ Variety