'The Incredibles 2' Teaser: Watch Out For Superpowered Jack-Jack

Why do they keep trying to makehappen when Pixar made the best one back in 2004?isn't just one of Pixar's most beloved movies, it's one of the best superhero movies ever, and fans have been eager for a sequel that would reunite the heroic Parr family. Well, it took a long time but the wait is finally over because the first teaser foris here.And what does it show us? Babies with superpowers can be lethal. The youngest member of the family, baby Jack-Jack, has a combination of abilities that prove pretty deadly, most of all to daddy Mr. Incredible's hair. Returning to voice the team are Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, and Sarah Vowell, with Huck Milner taking over as the voice of older son, Dash. And of course you can count on Samuel L. Jackson to return as best friend, Frozone, who should've had a solo movie years ago, I'm just sayin'.Is there reason to be skeptical? Especially after this none-too-revealing teaser? Maybe, but with Brad Bird back behind the camera (and as the voice of Edna Mode), there's reason for optimism, too.opens June 15th 2018.