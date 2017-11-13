11/13/2017
'The Greatest Showman' Trailer: Hugh Jackman Gives Birth To Showbiz
In the works for years, The Greatest Showman has long been a passion project for star Hugh Jackman. An entertainer himself who relishes the art of showbiz, Jackman has been eager to play P.T. Barnum, the man who invented show business as we know it. Now that he doesn't have one Wolverine or X-Men movie to distract him, Jackman will finally get to play the famous ringleader this holiday season.
Directed by Michael Gracey, who has been on board practically since the beginning, the film should let Jackman sing and dance to his heart's content. Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya co-star as side acts, but it's Jackman who is the main event as Barnum, who found a way to combine entertainment with business savvy. Here's the synopsis:
The Greatest Showman” is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, “The Greatest Showman” tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. “The Greatest Showman” is directed by exciting new filmmaker, Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“La La Land”) and starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman. Jackman is joined by Zac Efron, Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.
The Greatest Showman opens December 20th.