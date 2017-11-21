‘The Gifted’ S1E8 Recap: “Threat Of eXtinction”



Because their nature is to help mutants avoid persecution, the Mutant Underground spends a lot of time meeting new refugees to help and escort to safe houses and new lives hidden from Sentinel Services. By default, they have to be rather trusting of who they let into their small spaces. Little do they know, this time, it’s not a good idea.

One of the current batch of folks they are helping immediately attacks them. Turns out she’s one of Trask Industries’ “Hounds” like John’s friend Pulse. They barely had any warning by a telepathic mutant before they are overrun by the mutant. She had Quicksilver/Flash-like speed and easily can outmaneuver and beat most of them. Thanks to Blink teleporting John above her do they get the drop on her? Now they have to figure out who she is, and what happened to her.

Caitlin being the resident doctor on site thinks that she’s treatable. She discovers that whatever Trask did a number on her. It’s revealed that she was given “Kick” a mutant-based drug that intensifies their powers is what Trask Industries is using to control the mutants in their custody. And once, they’re hooked, they’re hooked. The poor mutant ends up succumbing to withdrawal effects of the drug, but not before the telepath is able to read the woman’s mind and tell everyone that there are plenty of mutants that they need to save.

Polaris and Marcos Are Still At Odds:







It’s a no-brainer that Polaris would have a problem with Marcos lying to her about joining the Cartel. However, after his explanation is given, she’s not satisfied. She’s not talking to him. She’s sleeping on the couch. This seems like it’s going to be an ongoing problem for the two of them, especially because at any moment’s notice Carmen may call Marcos back into action, and he has to oblige. If Polaris steps in or if Marcos doesn’t go along, then they may have a war not only with the Sentinel Services, but also with the Cartel.

Reed Catches Up With His Father:







Once Reed learns that Trask Industries is in the mix, he realizes that he will have to come face to face with his estranged father. After all, his father worked there for more than 30 years, he might know a thing or two about the organization.

At first, the two continue their tumultuous relationship. His father Otto Strucker (guest star Raymond J. Barry) is upset about how distant they are and the fact that he never met his grandkids. Reed is angry by how his father treated him when he was younger and was always involved in his work. Otto claims that Trask did nothing nefarious. Of course, once he learns that his grandkids are mutants, he proceeds to deliver a bombshell to his son. Otto is a mutant. He was the child of one of the two mutants from the flashbacks. He tells his sons that his mother was Andreas von Strucker and along with her brother Andreas make up Fenris. Fans of Marvel know Fenris as the twin children of Baron von Strucke (a HYDRA agent) who once they held hands, were capable of mass destruction. It turns out that Fenris also have the same powers that Lauren and Andy had, causing Otto to have great concern. He tells Reed that he failed. Here comes another bombshell. While at Trask Industries, Otto created a serum that got rid of the X-Gene and used it on his son Reed. Yes, that’s right. Reed was a mutant but lost his powers. Now you know this means that he’ll get them back by the end of the season.

With all this going on, Doctor Palmer and Sentinel Services come to Otto’s home thinking that the Mutant Underground would be there as well. Because he loves his son despite what has happened, he stalls Sentinel Services while Reed and John go and hide. Palmer also brought Pulse along, who uses his powers to neutrally John powers. However, it’s not enough to stop Otto’s powers. To help his son, he uses his power to create a mass amount of energy which causes the house to shake in an explosion. Otto gets shot by a soldier, but not before he managed to save his son. Pulse snaps out of the brainwashing just enough to say sorry to John before dying.





