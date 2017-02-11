11/02/2017
'The Disaster Artist' Trailer: James Franco's Twisted Tribute To 'The Room'
It's interesting to watch the wave of positive buzz for James Franco's The Disaster Artist, buzz that has some talking about it as a potential Oscar contender. The film is based on Tommy Wiseau's cult classic, The Room, which a lot of people like to claim is "so bad it's good", when really it's just plain bad. Like, REALLY bad. But by all accounts Franco's film shows Wiseau a ton of respect and appreciation for the piece of pop culture history he was able to create, and we see more of that in the latest trailer.
Franco directs and stars as Wiseau, joined by his bro Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Ari Graynor, Alison Brie, Josh Hutcherson, Jackie Weaver, Sharon Stone, and many more, all paying tribute to Wiseau's rather unique vision. Here's the synopsis:
Aspiring filmmaker Tommy Wiseau and best friend Greg Sestero move to Los Angeles to achieve Hollywood stardom. Financed with his own money, Wiseau writes, directs and stars in “The Room,” a critically maligned movie that becomes a cult classic.
The Disaster Artist opens December 1st.