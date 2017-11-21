The 2018 Indie Spirit Awards Nominations Are Full Of Happy Surprises

BEST FEATURE

(Award given to the producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)

Call Me by Your Name

Producers: Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Rodrigo Teixeira, Marco Morabito, James Ivory, Howard Rosenman

The Florida Project

Producers: Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou

Get Out

Producers: Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr., Sean McKittrick, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird

Producers: Eli Bush, Evelyn O’Neill, Scott Rudin

The Rider

Producers: Mollye Asher, Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche, Chloé Zhao

BEST FIRST FEATURE

(Award given to the director and producer)

Columbus Director: Kogonada

Producers: Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Aaron Boyd, Giulia Caruso, Ki Jin Kim, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz

Ingrid Goes West Director: Matt Spicer

Producers: Jared Ian Goldman, Adam Mirels, Robert Mirels, Aubrey Plaza, Tim White, Trevor White

Menashe Director/Producer: Joshua Z. Weinstein

Producers: Yoni Brook, Traci Carlson, Daniel Finkelman, Alex Lipschultz

Oh Lucy! Director/Producer: Atsuko Hirayanagi

Producers: Jessica Elbaum, Yukie Kito, Han West

Patti Cake$ Director: Geremy Jasper

Producers: Chris Columbus, Michael Gottwald, Dan Janvey, Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Noah Stahl, Rodrigo Teixeira

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $500,000. (Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)

Dayveon Writer/Director/Producer: Amman Abbasi

Writer: Steven Reneau

Producers: Lachion Buckingham, Alexander Uhlmann

A Ghost Story Writer/Director: David Lowery

Producers: Adam Donaghey, Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston

Life and nothing more Writer/Director: Antonio Méndez Esparza

Producers: Amadeo Hernández Bueno, Alvaro Portanet Hernández, Pedro Hernández Santos

Most Beautiful Island Writer/Director/Producer: Ana Asensio

Producers: Larry Fessenden, Noah Greenberg, Chadd Harbold, Jenn Wexler

The Transfiguration Writer/Director: Michael O’Shea

Producer: Susan Leber

BEST DIRECTOR

Sean Baker The Florida Project

Jonas Carpignano A Ciambra

Luca Guadagnino Call Me by Your Name

Jordan Peele Get Out

Benny Safdie , Josh Safdie Good Time

Chloé Zhao The Rider

BEST SCREENPLAY

Greta Gerwig Lady Bird

Azazel Jacobs The Lovers

Martin McDonagh Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jordan Peele Get Out

Mike White Beatriz at Dinner

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Kris Avedisian Story By: Kyle Espeleta , Jesse Wakeman Donald Cried

Emily V. Gordon , Kumail Nanjiani The Big Sick

Ingrid Jungermann Women Who Kill

Kogonada Columbus

David Branson Smith , Matt Spicer Ingrid Goes West

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Thimios Bakatakis The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Elisha Christian Columbus

Hélène Louvart Beach Rats

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom Call Me by Your Name

Joshua James Richards The Rider

BEST EDITING

Ronald Bronstein , Benny Safdie Good Time

Walter Fasano Call Me by Your Name

Alex O’Flinn The Rider

Gregory Plotkin Get Out

Tatiana S. Riegel I, Tonya

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Salma Hayek Beatriz at Dinner

Frances McDormand Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan Lady Bird

Shinobu Terajima Oh Lucy!

Regina Williams Life and nothing more

BEST MALE LEAD

Timothée Chalamet Call Me by Your Name

Harris Dickinson Beach Rats

James Franco The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya Get Out

Robert Pattinson Good Time

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Holly Hunter The Big Sick

Allison Janney I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf Lady Bird

Lois Smith Marjorie Prime

Taliah Lennice Webster Good Time

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Nnamdi Asomugha Crown Heights

Armie Hammer Call Me by Your Name

Barry Keoghan The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Sam Rockwell Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Benny Safdie Good Time

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD – Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast

Mudbound Director: Dee Rees

Casting Directors: Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram

Ensemble Cast: Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan

BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)

The Departure Director/Producer: Lana Wilson

Faces Places Directors: Agnés Varda, JR

Producer: Rosalie Varda

Last Men in Aleppo Director: Feras Fayyad

Producers: Kareem Abeed, Søeren Steen Jespersen, Stefan Kloos

Motherland Director/Producer: Ramona S. Diaz

Producer: Rey Cuerdo

Quest Director: Jonathan Olshefski

Producer: Sabrina Schmidt Gordon

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)

BPM (Beats Per Minute) France

Director: Robin Campillo

A Fantastic Woman Chile

Director: Sebastián Lelio

I Am Not a Witch Zambia

Director: Rungano Nyoni

Lady Macbeth U.K.

Director: William Oldroyd

Loveless Russia

Director: Andrey Zvyagintsev

BONNIE AWARD – Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo joined American Airlines in 1973 at age 24, becoming the first female pilot to fly for a major U.S. airline. In her honor, the inaugural Bonnie Award will recognize a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant, sponsored by American Airlines.

So Yong Kim Lynn Shelton Chloé Zhao

JEEP TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – The 23rd annual Truer Than Fiction Award, funded by the Jeep brand, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by the Jeep brand.

Shevaun Mizrahi Director of Distant Constellation

Jonathan Olshefski Director of Quest

Jeff Unay Director of The Cage Fighter

KIEHL’S SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – The 24th annual Someone to Watch Award, funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851.

Amman Abbasi Director of Dayveon

Justin Chon Director of Gook

Kevin Phillips Director of Super Dark Times

PIAGET PRODUCERS AWARD – The 21st annual Producers Award, funded by Piaget, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Piaget.

Giulia Caruso & Ki Jin Kim Ben LeClair Summer Shelton



