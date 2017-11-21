The 2018 Indie Spirit Awards Nominations Are Full Of Happy Surprises

The 2018 Independent Spirit Awards nominations were revealed today, and, at least to me, this is the most "indie" the nominees have been in a long time. There seems to have been a concerted effort to get closer to the event's roots, and we see that in some of the movies that got left out.
Coming away with the most nominations with six was Luca Guadagnino's beloved summer romance, Call Me By Your Name. The film has been earning incredible reviews since it debuted at Sundance and has appeared like an obvious Best Picture frontrunner for months. Following closely behind with five nominations were Jordan Peele's Get Out and, surprisingly, the Safdie Brothers' gritty crime flick, Good Time. Greta Gerwig's skyrocketing Lady Bird came away with four nominations, more on that in a sec, tied with The Rider which has only played at TIFF. Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri finished up with three, as well as the excellent low-key drama Columbus, while Sean Baker's The Florida Project had two, and yeah I'll comment on those right now.
First off, I'm absolutely ecstatic to see that Columbus, one of my favorite movies of the year and a gorgeous dramatic masterpiece from Kogonada, earned three nominations. I'm sad none of them were for stars Haley Lu Richardson and John Cho, but I'll deal if it gets this amazing film more attention.
Get Out and Call Me By Your Name doing so well was a given, although I remain perplexed by all the love for Guadagnino's film. Maybe I'm missing something other than the terrific, honest portrayals by Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet, but then our reviewer Mae Abdulbaki wasn't too crazy about it, either.
Good Time, which saw Robert Pattinson go street for the first time in his career, felt like it should be an indie darling, and it was treated as such. I'm still surprised by the honors it received, though; not just Pattinson but co-star (and co-director) Benny Safie and newcomer Teliah Lennice Webster.
I'm disappointed we didn't see Danielle MacDonald's fiery hip-hop performance in Patti Cake$ get some love, but then the same could be said for both Brooklynn Prince and Willem Dafoe for The Florida Project. I could see maybe snubbing Prince due to her age, but there's no excuse leaving out Dafoe who is an absolute hero in a triumphant movie.
Nothing for Guillermo Del Toro's The Shape of Water or Taylor Sheridan's Wind River? Both are indie favorites with reviews to match, but I don't know if they seem too much like studio movies to the voters? In terms of economics they fall within the awards guidelines, so maybe we'll learn more about the decision-making process here. Actually, we probably won't.
Even though Lady Bird earned four nominations, part of me still feels it's a bit of a disappointment. Is that crazy? The film is a box office giant by arthouse standards, with word-of-mouth carrying it to genuine Oscars consideration. I thought there would be more, that's all, like Gerwig for Best Director?
The full list of nominees is below. The Indie Spirits will be held on March 3rd 2018.
BEST FEATURE
(Award given to the producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)
Call Me by Your Name
Producers: Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Rodrigo Teixeira, Marco Morabito, James Ivory, Howard Rosenman
The Florida Project
Producers: Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou
Get Out
Producers: Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr., Sean McKittrick, Jordan Peele
Lady Bird
Producers: Eli Bush, Evelyn O’Neill, Scott Rudin
The Rider
Producers: Mollye Asher, Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche, Chloé Zhao
BEST FIRST FEATURE
(Award given to the director and producer)
ColumbusDirector: Kogonada
Producers: Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Aaron Boyd, Giulia Caruso, Ki Jin Kim, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz
Producers: Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Aaron Boyd, Giulia Caruso, Ki Jin Kim, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz
Ingrid Goes WestDirector: Matt Spicer
Producers: Jared Ian Goldman, Adam Mirels, Robert Mirels, Aubrey Plaza, Tim White, Trevor White
Producers: Jared Ian Goldman, Adam Mirels, Robert Mirels, Aubrey Plaza, Tim White, Trevor White
MenasheDirector/Producer: Joshua Z. Weinstein
Producers: Yoni Brook, Traci Carlson, Daniel Finkelman, Alex Lipschultz
Producers: Yoni Brook, Traci Carlson, Daniel Finkelman, Alex Lipschultz
Oh Lucy!Director/Producer: Atsuko Hirayanagi
Producers: Jessica Elbaum, Yukie Kito, Han West
Producers: Jessica Elbaum, Yukie Kito, Han West
Patti Cake$Director: Geremy Jasper
Producers: Chris Columbus, Michael Gottwald, Dan Janvey, Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Noah Stahl, Rodrigo Teixeira
Producers: Chris Columbus, Michael Gottwald, Dan Janvey, Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Noah Stahl, Rodrigo Teixeira
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $500,000. (Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)
DayveonWriter/Director/Producer: Amman Abbasi
Writer: Steven Reneau
Producers: Lachion Buckingham, Alexander Uhlmann
Writer: Steven Reneau
Producers: Lachion Buckingham, Alexander Uhlmann
A Ghost StoryWriter/Director: David Lowery
Producers: Adam Donaghey, Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston
Producers: Adam Donaghey, Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston
Life and nothing moreWriter/Director: Antonio Méndez Esparza
Producers: Amadeo Hernández Bueno, Alvaro Portanet Hernández, Pedro Hernández Santos
Producers: Amadeo Hernández Bueno, Alvaro Portanet Hernández, Pedro Hernández Santos
Most Beautiful IslandWriter/Director/Producer: Ana Asensio
Producers: Larry Fessenden, Noah Greenberg, Chadd Harbold, Jenn Wexler
Producers: Larry Fessenden, Noah Greenberg, Chadd Harbold, Jenn Wexler
The TransfigurationWriter/Director: Michael O’Shea
Producer: Susan Leber
Producer: Susan Leber
BEST DIRECTOR
Sean BakerThe Florida Project
Jonas CarpignanoA Ciambra
Luca GuadagninoCall Me by Your Name
Jordan PeeleGet Out
Benny Safdie, Josh SafdieGood Time
Chloé ZhaoThe Rider
BEST SCREENPLAY
Greta GerwigLady Bird
Azazel JacobsThe Lovers
Martin McDonaghThree Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Jordan PeeleGet Out
Mike WhiteBeatriz at Dinner
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Kris AvedisianStory By: Kyle Espeleta, Jesse WakemanDonald Cried
Emily V. Gordon, Kumail NanjianiThe Big Sick
Ingrid JungermannWomen Who Kill
KogonadaColumbus
David Branson Smith, Matt SpicerIngrid Goes West
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Thimios BakatakisThe Killing of a Sacred Deer
Elisha ChristianColumbus
Hélène LouvartBeach Rats
Sayombhu MukdeepromCall Me by Your Name
Joshua James RichardsThe Rider
BEST EDITING
Ronald Bronstein, Benny SafdieGood Time
Walter FasanoCall Me by Your Name
Alex O’FlinnThe Rider
Gregory PlotkinGet Out
Tatiana S. RiegelI, Tonya
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Salma HayekBeatriz at Dinner
Frances McDormandThree Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot RobbieI, Tonya
Saoirse RonanLady Bird
Shinobu TerajimaOh Lucy!
Regina WilliamsLife and nothing more
BEST MALE LEAD
Timothée ChalametCall Me by Your Name
Harris DickinsonBeach Rats
James FrancoThe Disaster Artist
Daniel KaluuyaGet Out
Robert PattinsonGood Time
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Holly HunterThe Big Sick
Allison JanneyI, Tonya
Laurie MetcalfLady Bird
Lois SmithMarjorie Prime
Taliah Lennice WebsterGood Time
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
Nnamdi AsomughaCrown Heights
Armie HammerCall Me by Your Name
Barry KeoghanThe Killing of a Sacred Deer
Sam RockwellThree Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Benny SafdieGood Time
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD – Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast
MudboundDirector: Dee Rees
Casting Directors: Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram
Ensemble Cast: Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan
Casting Directors: Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram
Ensemble Cast: Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan
BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)
The DepartureDirector/Producer: Lana Wilson
Faces PlacesDirectors: Agnés Varda, JR
Producer: Rosalie Varda
Producer: Rosalie Varda
Last Men in AleppoDirector: Feras Fayyad
Producers: Kareem Abeed, Søeren Steen Jespersen, Stefan Kloos
Producers: Kareem Abeed, Søeren Steen Jespersen, Stefan Kloos
MotherlandDirector/Producer: Ramona S. Diaz
Producer: Rey Cuerdo
Producer: Rey Cuerdo
QuestDirector: Jonathan Olshefski
Producer: Sabrina Schmidt Gordon
Producer: Sabrina Schmidt Gordon
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)
BPM (Beats Per Minute)France
Director: Robin Campillo
BPM (Beats Per Minute)France
Director: Robin Campillo
A Fantastic WomanChile
Director: Sebastián Lelio
Director: Sebastián Lelio
I Am Not a WitchZambia
Director: Rungano Nyoni
Director: Rungano Nyoni
Lady MacbethU.K.
Director: William Oldroyd
Director: William Oldroyd
LovelessRussia
Director: Andrey Zvyagintsev
Director: Andrey Zvyagintsev
BONNIE AWARD – Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo joined American Airlines in 1973 at age 24, becoming the first female pilot to fly for a major U.S. airline. In her honor, the inaugural Bonnie Award will recognize a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant, sponsored by American Airlines.
So Yong KimLynn SheltonChloé Zhao
JEEP TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – The 23rd annual Truer Than Fiction Award, funded by the Jeep brand, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by the Jeep brand.
Shevaun MizrahiDirector of Distant Constellation
Jonathan OlshefskiDirector of Quest
Jeff UnayDirector of The Cage Fighter
KIEHL’S SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – The 24th annual Someone to Watch Award, funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851.
Amman AbbasiDirector of Dayveon
Justin ChonDirector of Gook
Kevin PhillipsDirector of Super Dark Times
PIAGET PRODUCERS AWARD – The 21st annual Producers Award, funded by Piaget, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Piaget.
Giulia Caruso & Ki Jin KimBen LeClairSummer Shelton