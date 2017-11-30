11/30/2017

Sundance First Looks: Paul Rudd In 'The Catcher Was A Spy', Jon Hamm In 'Beiruit', And More

Yesterday the Sundance Film Festival revealed its full 2018 lineup, and as usual it's an impressive assortment of indies and potential Oscar contenders. While I've touched on a few of the key movies in previous posts (which you can find here), I wanted to drop some first look images at just a few more that I will be scrambling to see in January. Check 'em out below:


I Think We're Alone Now

Director: Reed Morano
Cast: Peter Dinklage, Elle Fanning
SYNOPSIS: The apocalypse proves a blessing in disguise for one lucky recluse – until a second survivor arrives with the threat of companionship. 

 Sorry To Bother You



Director: Boots Riley
Cast: Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Steven Yeun, Jermaine Fowler, Armie Hammer, Omari Hardwicke
SYNOPSIS: In a speculative and dystopian not-too-distant future, black telemarketer Cassius Green discovers a magical key to professional success – which propels him into a macabre universe.

 Beirut

Director: Brad Anderson, Writer: Tony Gilroy
Cast: Jon Hamm, Rosamund Pike, Shea Whigham, Dean Norris
SYNOPSIS: A U.S. diplomat flees Lebanon in 1972 after a tragic incident at his home. Ten years later, he is called back to war-torn Beirut by CIA operatives to negotiate for the life of a friend he left behind.

 The Catcher Was A Spy



Director: Ben Lewin
Cast: Paul Rudd, Mark Strong, Sienna Miller, Jeff Daniels, Guy Pearce, Paul Giamatti
SYNOPSIS: The true story of Moe Berg – professional baseball player, Ivy League graduate, attorney who spoke nine languages – and a top-secret spy for the OSS who helped the U.S. win the race against Germany to build the atomic bomb. 

 